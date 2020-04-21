Plans to bring new businesses to the city’s Midtown neighborhood continue to take shape, local developer Alberta Davis said.
Her new strip center is located on Lone Oak Road between the Coke Plant and Paducah Middle School, an area ripe for development, Davis said.
“Midtown is a happening place,” she said.
The COVID-19 crisis did not impact construction on Davis’ Midtown Development, but it did delay the arrival of her first tenant, Ballert Medical Aesthetic, owned by Dr. John Ballert.
Ballert was ready to move into the new location around the same time Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear began expanding closures of certain businesses in response to the coronavirus crisis and the effort to stop community spread, efforts that began over a month ago.
“Dr. Ballert was supposed to open the day they told us we couldn’t,” Davis said. “He is waiting excitedly to get in there. He is ready to open.”
Another tenant, FNB Bank, is planning to open its Midtown location June 1.
“We’re just finishing up the landscaping and a topcoat of asphalt and we’ll have it done. They’ll be ready to open,” Davis said.
Another business, Broadway Dental Care, is moving forward with its plans to locate in the new center as well.
Davis, joined by family, friends and local officials and community partners, broke ground a year ago on the development.
There is a 1,700 square-foot and a 2,000 square-foot space available now, the developer said.
The total number of tenants in the overall development will depend on the amount of square footage each one needs, Davis said.
“If they want 2,000 square feet or 10,000 square feet, I”m open to any size,” she said.
The Midtown project is something Davis has had in mind for a long time. She started buying property in the area more than 10 years ago.
