The Midtown Alliance of Neighbors plans to start building its first set of homes in the Fountain Avenue homebuyer program this summer.
It aims to help homeowners buy quality homes at an affordable price.
Last week, Paducah city officials authorized the transfer of property to the nonprofit to build single-family homes, which are planned for the 500 block of North 14th Street, across from Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park. The lots are part of a larger 1.1-acre area between Harrison Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The land was initially acquired by the city from the Housing Authority of Paducah in 2009, after housing units on site were demolished. It’s within the Fountain Avenue revitalization area, according to city documents. The city platted it into eight lots, with three transferred to Midtown Alliance and five still available for developers, Midtown Alliance executive director Sharon Poat said.
The project will feature three shotgun-style houses at approximately 1,200 square-feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“It’s 501, 505 and 509 North 14th, and they’re right across from the playground,” Poat said. “It’s just a great location for families.”
Poat said it’s waiting for the property transfer to be finalized — hopefully later this month — and wants to start construction in June. She also described the future houses as energy efficient with 9-foot ceilings and HardiePlank siding.
The nonprofit — formed in 2008 — has already done extensive rehabilitation work in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood and offers citywide home repair programs for low-income homeowners.
“(In 2017,) we put additional funding toward Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, in order for them to become what’s called a CHDO, a Community Housing Development Organization,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“We do not have one in Paducah and so we have been missing out on quite a few funding sources to be able to help people become first-time homeowners — to be able to work toward the goal of generating wealth for our community.”
The project and program is an important step toward Midtown Alliance becoming a CHDO, which Harless thinks is a “great thing.”
Meanwhile, City Planning Director Tammara Tracy called CHDO status an important step for Midtown Alliance to achieve self-sufficiency at a level that enables it to do more and bigger projects.
“You have to have a strong, diverse, proven track record because with that designation comes additional benefits and options under many of the state housing programs,” she said.
“They get to keep some administrative fees. They get preferential treatment on grant awards. Some things are only available to CHDOs and, for the most part, CHDOs are in the eastern part of the state.”
As of Wednesday, Midtown Alliance had two committed home buyers for the project and the third home was still available for applicants.
Poat explained the projected total development cost for each home is about $170,000, including construction, soft costs and a developer’s fee. They have a pre-appraisal and sale value of $120,000.
She said funds from Kentucky Housing Corporation, Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati’s affordable housing program and the city’s Fountain Avenue incentive program help cover excess development costs and the difference between the pre-approved mortgage and sale price.
“The organization is really just very glad to be able to help meet a community need, which is providing affordable housing to families,” Poat said.
For the program, qualified buyers can’t have owned a home within the last three years (with some exceptions). They need a minimum household income of $28,500 to afford at least an $80,000 mortgage and must have a credit score of at least 660. To qualify, a family’s income must not be over a certain amount based on family size. They must also complete a homebuyer’s counseling program before committing to the program.
As for what’s next, Midtown Alliance is already lining up funding to do a second set of three houses.
Poat said it would probably be located in the Fountain Avenue area. The nonprofit will set up the program soon and start taking applications. It’s looking at adding flexibility for applicants who have larger families and need larger homes, she added.
Visit kymidtownalliance.org for more information and the program application.
