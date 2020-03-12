MHT cast, crew hope discussions sprout up around 'Native Gardens'

Paducah’s Market House Theatre will open its latest production, “Native Gardens,” tonight, and the playhouse is hopeful that the domestic dramedy set in our nation’s capital could open up a dialogue locally.
The play, written by Karen Zacarias, follows two families — a young Latinx couple and an elderly white couple — as they squabble over the yard space they share in a historic Washington, D.C., neighborhood.
“This play was a wonderful choice for the theater, because it was a comedy that allowed us to look at stereotypes that we don’t even know we have and explore those in a humorous way,” MHT executive director Michael Cochran told the Sun. “I’m hoping the audience will walk away with an appreciation for how very much we are all alike.”
Cochran noted that “Native Gardens” is part of MHT’s consistent efforts to put diverse productions in front of western Kentucky audiences.
The four leads of the play — Lea Guillory, Jorge Machaen, Chuck Wilkins and Kimberly Yocum — make for a dynamic team, Cochran explained.
“What is great is that the actors didn’t know each other before this show, but they really bonded about the content and we all used our own experiences to inform the character,” he said. “Labeling people by appearance only or by ethnicity only like Mexican-American or Latin American or Polish-American or by political parties becomes a barrier to appreciating the real person behind those labels.
“We can celebrate our differences, but the core of it all is the shared humanity of each other.”
This show has “hit a really soft spot” in Guillory’s heart.
The 26-year-old actress, who is making her MHT debut with this production, grew up in Utah and doesn’t speak Spanish, though many people assume she does from her appearance. She hopes that this play opens some eyes in Paducah and elsewhere.
“I think it’s going to create a really awesome dialogue in the community, and I think it’s a show that needs to be done here,” Guillory added. “It’s a diverse world out there and the more of that we can bring to small communities, the more people’s minds open up.”
“Native Gardens” will run at Market House Theatre through March 22. Tonight’s performance is set to begin at 7:30.
For more show times and information or to purchase tickets, visit www.markethousetheatre.org.
