Massac Memorial Hospital of Metropolis, Illinois, has established a temporary drive-through testing site to swab referred patients for influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory issues.
The respiratory testing site at 28 Chick St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays The space has been specially outfitted as a drive-through for referred and pre-registered patients experiencing respiratory symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath. Patients will be swabbed for testing while they are isolated in their car.
Due to potentially high volumes, the testing site is available only to patients referred by an area physician or advance practice clinician via 618-524-2176, extensions 2258, 2306 or 2318. Outside providers must fax orders to 618-524-2535.
Those experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or sore throat should first contact the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline at 618-638-1344. The clinical staff will discuss symptoms with callers and direct them to the next steps.
The respiratory testing site is designed to identify illnesses that may be causing symptoms and allow providers to make recommendations for further treatment. It is not designed for mass COVID-19 testing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.