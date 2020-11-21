METROPOLIS, Ill. — Count the 69th annual Metropolis Christmas parade as a victim of COVID-19.
The event, organized by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled for 2020.
Chamber president Kathy Rushing said co-chairs Morgan Holt and Jennifer Knight had been working on a plan to have a reverse parade where floats are stationary while attendees drove by.
Rushing spoke to the Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel, and with the increase in the number of active COVID cases in Massac County, it was decided that any event would not be a good idea this year.
Chamber members hope the parade can proceed as normal in 2021.
