Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center postponed a grand opening ceremony for the Marshall County Resiliency Center that was scheduled for March 21, citing COVID-19 concerns.
“The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center is so excited to announce the opening of the Marshall County Resiliency Center to the community; however, out of an abundance of caution, and in line with our commitment to the health and wellness of all, we believe it is best to postpone the event at this time,” executive director Mary Foley said in a news release.
“We plan to have the Center open for services on March 23 because those services are needed now. We will do an ‘official’ grand opening at later date to prevent unnecessary gathering of a large group of people.”
She also said the organization takes guidance by local and state officials “seriously” and wants to do its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The resiliency center was developed by and is a program of Merryman House, according to the release.
It’s to serve as a comprehensive place of healing to the community at large after the events of Jan. 23, 2018, at Marshall County High School. It also serves as a free and confidential resource that offers support and care to victims of crime residing in Kentucky’s eight-county Purchase Region.
The news release stated Merryman House believes in the innate resiliency of all people, in sharing resources and tools that strengthen individuals’ ability to empower themselves, to be resilient and heal, and to create meaningful change in their lives.
The center aims to connect with people to help them access their resiliency, release and transform painful life experiences and move toward healthy lives.
Providers at the center offer a trauma-informed perspective — with an understanding of the nature of trauma and its impact on the mind, body, and spirit.
