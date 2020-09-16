September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will honor the occasion by hosting a special pediatric cancer awareness service. This year’s free event will take place virtually at 1 p.m. Monday.
The event is to show support for children battling cancer, recognize those that are pediatric cancer survivors, and to honor loved ones affected by childhood cancers. To attend, visit https://bsmh.zoom.us/j/7844587600 at the event’s scheduled time.
The online event will include speakers and a prayer service and remembrance ceremony.
Families, caregivers, organizations and groups across the United States observe September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, every year nearly 16,000 children (under age 19) in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer and one in 285 U.S. children will be diagnosed with cancer before turning 20. Childhood cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease of children in the United States.
