Mercy Health and the St. Mary School System announced a partnership Monday, where the health system will help support the cost of a school nurse.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital donated $10,650 to support a nurse for the 2020-21 school year, the health system said.
Belinda Weitlauf, RN, will serve as the school system’s nurse. Weitlauf brings more than 18 years of school nursing experience to St. Mary School System, Mercy Health said. She previously served with both Mayfield City School District and Paducah Public Schools.
“The school system approached us concerning potential ways we could partner, and we decided that supporting a nurse for St. Mary was the perfect solution, especially during this public health crisis, as it meets Lourdes’ mission of leading our community to better health,” Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital President Mike Yungmann stated. “The partnership is a fit because of our shared Catholic identity and the ability to meet a real need during a school year like no other.”
Weitlauf will meet both the health needs of students as well as addressing the increased safety needs as a result of the pandemic, the health system said.
“St. Mary is grateful to Mercy Health for this opportunity to expand our school nurse services particularly at this pandemic time,” St. Mary School System Director Eleanor Spry said. “The partnership of Mercy Health with St. Mary exemplifies the ministries of both entities — growing healthy minds, bodies and souls for Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.