In accordance with state and federal guidelines, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital this week has begun to selectively expand clinical care to encompass elective procedures and surgeries.
To ensure patient safety and well-being, the hospital says it has tested all associates and providers involved in invasive procedures.
Additional safety precautions in place at the hospital in light of COVID-19 include:
• Reduced entry points to facilities to better protect health and safety.
• Patients in all care settings are being asked about symptoms and history and having their temperatures checked as part of the screening process.
• All patients will be masked on entry to the facility and will remain masked.
• Visitor restrictions are in place and can be found at mercy.com. In general, visitors are asked not to come to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital or affiliated facilities.
• Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital associates are following personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines, including wearing masks in all settings and wearing additional PPE on units where appropriate.
Patients who have had procedures postponed are being called to reschedule them. Depending on the type of procedure, patients may be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the appointment.
Patients tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery must be negative to continue with surgery unless otherwise considered emergent. If a patient tests positive prior to the procedure, the procedure will be postponed.
For more information, visit mercy.com.
