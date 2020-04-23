Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced Tuesday that it joined the Food and Drug Administration’s national Expanded Access Program or convalescent plasma as a treatment protocol for COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma is collected from people who have recovered from the virus, and it is administered to the patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to a severe or life-threatening stage of the disease.
Convalescent plasma has been safely collected and used at various times over the past century to treat polio, measles, hepatitis B, influenza, Ebola and other pathogens.
The FDA designated the Mayo Clinic as the lead institution for the program. Due to the unprecedented need for an enhanced response to the pandemic, the expanded access to the program includes registered health care providers across the country.
“Throughout our markets, we have established a network of participating blood suppliers that will work at the local level to supply hospitals with convalescent plasma,” said Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke. “The key to the success of this program is the donor population.”
Qualifying donors are people who have had COVID-19 and are symptom-free for 28 days or longer. They can donate blood through the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.
Before donated blood can be used, it is tested for safety. Then it goes through a process to separate the blood cells so that all that is left is the plasma with the antibodies. A single plasma donation has the potential to help up to four patients with COVID-19.
For more information and to find a list of local blood donation centers participating in the expanded access investigative convalescent plasma program, visit mercy.com or call 888-700-9011.
