University of Kentucky HealthCare (UKHC) and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced Friday a new collaboration to expand cardiovascular services in the area.
As the first hospital in western Kentucky to join UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute’s Gill Affiliate Network, Mercy Health-Lourdes now offers area residents the benefit of UKHC physicians’ expertise in subspecialty cardiovascular services.
“Today’s announcement, along with the growth of our cardiovascular offerings and new providers, positions Lourdes as the area’s leader in heart care,” Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said. “This collaboration extends UK’s impact in our region so that our patients have access to the university’s high quality, state-of-the-art emergent cardiovascular care right in our community.”
Lourdes’ cardiovascular services already include a structural heart program that is the first and only in western Kentucky and southern Illinois to offer transcatheter mitral valve treatment utilizing the MitraClip.
“It is thrilling that we are now able to build on these milestones at Lourdes thanks to our affiliation with the prestigious Gill Heart & Vascular Institute,” Ashley Britton, Lourdes’ director of cardiovascular services, said. “The expansive expertise and care capabilities at the University of Kentucky will go far in providing our regional residents the care they need and deserve.”
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Kentucky, and the state has one of the highest rates of heart disease in the country. UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute is at the forefront of the battle against heart disease and stroke.
UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute works with a large number of affiliate network hospitals across the state to enhance access to high-quality cardiovascular care and to provide the right care in the right place at the right time. The affiliate network includes 18 hospitals and 10 outreach locations.
Since officially joining the Gill Affiliate Network in October, Lourdes is taking full advantage of network assets, including on-site training and education at UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute to build out and support its cardiovascular program. In addition, Lourdes’ providers participated in education focused on advanced heart failure and heart attack treatment and outcomes and consulted with UKHC experts to support the expansion of their structural heart program.
Rick R. McClure, MD, medical director of the Gill Affiliate Network, said, “working directly with strong community hospitals, like Lourdes, is key to addressing the cardiovascular needs of the region. We can help local hospitals develop customized programs and services that allow patients to receive cardiovascular care locally for as long as possible, with the understanding that UKHC and the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute are available to provide advanced care and clinical trials for patients with complex cardiac disease.”
