Mercy Health has filled all appointment slots for the COVID-19 vaccine for the next three weeks, with 1,500 people booked for their first doses.
Mercy Health, along with Baptist Health Paducah and the CFSB Center at Murray State, are designated as COVID-19 regional vaccination sites in west Kentucky.
Since Jan. 18, Mercy Health has been vaccinating people 70 and older at its Medical Pavilion near Lourdes Hospital, using a previous allotment of 1,000 doses. Over the next three weeks, Mercy Health will be getting new shipments of the vaccine: 500 doses a week for people who need their first shots, and another 500 a week for those who need their second doses, said Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mercy Health opened its hotline, 1-866-624-0366, to allow people to schedule for appointments. But as of Thursday morning, all slots were filled. The vast majority of the 1,500 people called on Wednesday, when Mercy Health announced its regional vaccination plan, said Kevin Compton, public relations manager for Mercy Health.
The Purchase District Health Department will inform people when more appointment slots become available at Mercy Health.
“As soon as they know that they’re assured of additional vaccine beginning in Week 4, then they will open up their registration lines for that fourth week or any other week after that if they’re guaranteed that they’re going to receive vaccine,” explained Kent Koster, public health director at the Purchase District Health Department. “Because they can’t schedule appointments until they know they’re going to receive vaccine.”
Koster said thousands of people have either called the health department or filled the online registration form on PurchaseHealth.org to express their interest in getting the vaccine. For those who filled the online form, the health department will mass email them with updates on the status of vaccines at the regional sites.
For people who have called about the vaccine, they will be updated through a new software the health department is getting. Koster explained the software will allow the health department to send recorded messages simultaneously to everyone who has called, informing them of the status of vaccine availability. Koster hopes the software will be operational this week, allowing more people to be contacted than simply calling them individually.
“Couple weeks ago, when vaccine became available at Mercy and we got approval from the state to start the 1B population with what vaccine they had, we began calling those individuals,” Koster said. “Obviously we couldn’t call all those individuals. Since then, we’ve not been able to contact those individuals because it would take a lot of resources to have those one-on-one calls with those individuals. The one-on-one calls would take forever.”
Normally, when a person calls the health department at 270-444-9625, ext. 161, they are asked to leave their name and phone number if they are 70 or older and interested in getting the vaccine.
“And then, we periodically go pull those messages off of the recording and either call them back or register them for a vaccine if they’re interested in the vaccine,” Koster said.
However, for people who want to talk with a live person because they are having trouble scheduling an appointment, Koster said a health department staff member will call them back.
Koster said the health department is working to secure more staffing to help with those calls.
The other regional vaccination site in Paducah is Baptist Health. Starting next Wednesday, the hospital will have a clinic at the Barnes Auditorium inside the Carson-Myre Heart Center for people 70 or older. However, as of Thursday, Baptist Health was not taking appointments because the hospital was still working on an online registration page. Baptist Health is expect to announce details in the coming days.
Mercy Health is also working on a way for people to schedule appointments online, Franke said. But there is no word on when it will be ready.
