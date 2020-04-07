Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has added a Marshall County clinic for people who have flu-like symptoms, complementing a clinic currently operating in Paducah.
The hospital established designated flu clinics for people experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or body aches. They’re designed to evaluate and treat patients with symptoms.
Mercy Health recommends people experiencing flu-like symptoms to call their primary care provider or visit one of the local flu clinics.
The Mercy Marshall Health Flu Clinic is located at 83 Wellness Way Lane in Benton. It is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 270-538-7185.
Mercy Health Paducah Triage Clinic is located at 225 Medical Center Drive in Paducah. It’s open seven days a week, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The Paducah clinic can be reached by calling 270-538-7191.
Mercy Health also opened a 24/7 telephone hotline for questions or guidance related to the coronavirus. It’s for people who are showing possible symptoms, or may have had exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The number is 888-700-9011.
It’s for non-emergency calls. The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies.
