MELBER — It is getting warmer outside, so we are bound to see more wildlife on the roads. One Carlisle County man experienced that first-hand when he unexpectedly sideswiped one of nature’s critters.
Carson Searcy, 25, was taking a casual drive with cousins one Sunday in February in Melber when his car bumped a barred owl.
“I saw just a huge wing come up from the side of the road, and I tried to dodge and move, but I still ended up sideswiping him and bumping him into the grass,” Searcy said.
Instead of driving on, Searcy stopped and helped the injured owl.
“It was such a weird thing to happen, to just hit an owl, to have an owl in your arms, such a crazy creature,” Searcy said. “I’ve always liked owls.”
Searcy took the bird home, wrapped it in a blanket, and named him Roger.
“I tell everyone that I just looked in his eyes and he told me his name was Roger,” Searcy said with a laugh.
“It was like a father-son bond, because I have no idea why I said ‘Roger.’ ”
Searcy decided that he would take the owl to the Western Kentucky Raptor Center in Owensboro.
Wildlife Rehabilitator Grant Allen and his wife took Roger in, treating him for head trauma and other injuries for about a month until the animal was ready to be released back into the wild Thursday.
“They live in family groups, and we’re hoping that he’s going to go out here and find his family for the night,” Allen said Thursday.
“I’m sure they’ve been wondering where he’s been for the last month, but he doesn’t have any more head trauma, his wings are good.”
Allen said anyone who hits a wild animal should call the nearest wildlife rehabilitation center, to get them the help they need.
Allen, 26, said he has rehabilitated wildlife since he was 18-years-old.
He said that animals are mating and making their way out of their winter homes for food. Allen suggests taking a small step, avoid littering, to help these animals.
“The reason why mice come to the road is because people are throwing trash out onto the road, and then the mice come up and eat the trash, and then the owls get hit by cars,” Allen said.
“So if you can try not to throw trash out, that way we can keep these owls from being injured and getting them into our care, where they can just stay out in the wild.”
Searcy and Roger met again Thursday afternoon in Melber, where it all started, for a special moment.
“You ready to go find your family?” Searcy said to the owl. “You remember me?”
“It’s been amazing to watch him recover, because you never know what they’re going to do outside, and when he was able to fly I was like, that’s my son,” Searcy said.
Allen released the healthy owl Thursday, and it flew to a nearby branch.
People can Google the closest rehabilitation center to them, or visit the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife website for more information.
