A Graves County man was jailed Tuesday after detectives say he burglarized a barn on Houser Road in McCracken County.
Authorities say on March 10, a resident on Houser Road reported that their barn had been burglarized. Multiple items were stolen and many other items had been loaded onto the victim’s trailer. The suspects were unable to steal the trailer because the victim had a lock placed on it, police said.
The victim had multiple cameras on their property and with the help of a Kentucky State Police trooper, a suspect was identified on Monday.
The suspect, William Clayton Mathis, 49, had been arrested on Sunday by KSP on an unrelated warrant. Detectives interviewed Mathis at the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and determined that many of the stolen items were at Mathis’ residence in Melber.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Mathis’ residence and detectives recovered multiple items that had been reported stolen, the sheriff's report said. McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives served Mathis with an arrest warrant for third degree burglary on Tuesday.
Mathis was taken to the Graves County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.