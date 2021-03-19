The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Nurses Association hosted a virtual “I Got the Shot” informational session Thursday morning in Paducah. Its goal was to answer questions and concerns from members of the Black community about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those concerns are borne from the American medical establishment’s long history of unethical medical treatment toward Black people.
The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment in the middle part of the 20th century is one example, where 600 black men were promised free health care to be a part of an experiment.
More than half of them were already diagnosed with syphilis. Health providers lied to patients about the experiment and treatments, many men suffered, died, or went blind.
Still, others in the Black community say the vaccine is safe and getting it is key.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP First Vice President Benny Heady was one of those who had been skeptical about the vaccine. But he got his first dose last week.
“I didn’t even feel the needle, I didn’t even know they’d taken it,” Heady said.
He doesn’t get to see his children and grandchildren as he did before the pandemic. He was given a special blanket last Christmas with all of their faces on it.
“I wish they were closer to us, but they’re not and that’s part of life, but at least I can look at this and see them all,” he said.
Health experts understand the hesitancy of Black Kentuckians.
Kentucky Nurses Association CEO Delanor Manson said it is important to provide the Black community the resources they need to eliminate the fear surrounding the vaccine.
“I feel like if we can answer more questions, if we can give people the opportunity to tell us about their concerns and we respond in a respectful way, that will go a long way in helping people to make a good decision to get the vaccine,” Manson said.
Heady wants a full house again, but health comes first.
“We’re better off if we take the vaccine, and you know hopefully by this time next year, things could be back to normal,” Heady said.
Those with questions about the vaccine should talk with a health expert or doctor. Or visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov) for more information.
It is difficult to report how many Black people have been vaccinated, because vaccination sites do not always collect that kind of information.
The Kentucky Immunization Registry reports as of Monday, McCracken County has given 16,014 first doses, with 641 Black people receiving their first dose. There were 7,853 second doses given, and 316 Black people received their second doses.
The Purchase District Health Department said these numbers are likely skewed because a few thousand people marked themselves under “no race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.