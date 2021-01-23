HICKORY — Kentucky State Police added 45 troopers to its force Friday with the latest graduation class from the KSP Training Academy along with the Governor’s Office and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
These cadets have special significance, as they represent the 100th training class since the inception of the agency in 1948. Three of those graduates were assigned to Post 1.
The Post 1 graduates of the 100th KSP Training Academy are Tyler Bloodworth of Calvert City, Nicholas Engler of Eddyville and Marvin Morris of Morehead.
“The troopers are beginning a rewarding career and it will be an honor to serve alongside them,” Post 1 Capt. David Archer said. “We continue to ask more of our troopers every day. The addition of these new troopers to our ranks will allow us to continue to provide the service people expect from the Kentucky State Police in Post 1’s 11 counties.”
Bloodworth received the Ernie Bivens Award. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.
The troopers earned their badges after completing 24 weeks of intense training while following Healthy at Work guidelines, unlike any other cadet class in history have undergone. The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
Seventeen cadets, including Engler, earned their associate’s degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from new hiring guidelines established by state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.
KSP acting Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said Cadet Class 100 should be proud of their accomplishments but know that their actual journey begins on their first day on the job.
“I challenge each of these new troopers to take that journey with humility, compassion, and a thirst to be better every day than they were the day before,” Burnett said.
