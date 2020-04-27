A longtime McCracken County public defense attorney has been named a judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals until November’s election.
Chris McNeill, who has served 19 years as a public defender, was appointed to fill the seat vacated when former Appeals Judge Shea Nickell was elected to serve on the Kentucky Supreme Court last year. Nickell’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced McNeill’s appointment late last week.
McNeill, who is running for election to the seat on Nov. 3, is joined on the ballot by Paducah attorneys Jason Coltharp and Jenny Hines, as well as Fifth Circuit Judge C. Renee Williams.
“I’m honored that the governor chose me to appoint,” McNeill said.
He said he expects to be sworn in possibly this week, but he’s working on transitioning out of his role as directing attorney at the local Department of Public Advocacy office.
McNeill said he expects his primary asset on the court to be “years of experience in the front-line practice of law.”
“I really do value the written word of the law. It’s exciting to me to think about being a part of that process.”
Though the court system has faced a significant slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McNeill said he believes Beshear filling the vacancy shows the governor’s eagerness to move past the restrictions and get the justice system functioning as usual.
“I would imagine that there might be a lot of litigation to come out of this (pandemic and its effects)” McNeill said.
After spending so long often working one-on-one with defendants and investing heavily in their cases, he said he’s looking forward to the change.
“You have a lot of direct contact with people in this job. There’s no doubt I will miss that,” McNeill said.
“After spending so many years reading the law and arguing about the law, it’s gonna be exciting to be on the other side of opinions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.