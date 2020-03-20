A single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two McCracken County residents and sent a third to the hospital Wednesday night.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of McKendree Church Road in response to the crash.
On arrival, deputies determined that a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina left the road for unknown reasons while traveling north. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert attached to a driveway.
The driver, James H. Krone, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sarah A. Krone, 54, was riding in the front seat of the vehicle. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Yoshua Zacaria James Krone, 12, was taken to a local hospital and later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He is expected to be released soon and make a full recovery.
Mercy EMS, West McCracken Fire and Rescue and Speedy’s and Jason’s Towing assisted at the scene.
