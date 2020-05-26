BENTON — The Marshall County High School Class of 2020 has endured a lot in the road that led to graduation.
The Jan. 23, 2018, shooting deaths of classmates Preston Cope and Bailey Holt that injured 14 other schoolmates is something they will take with them — and be associated with their class — for the rest of their lives.
Then, as their high school careers were winding down, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them not only to take instruction from home but to forgo prom and a traditional graduation ceremony to help them bring closure to their high school tenure.
But students took the obstacles before them and molded them to suit their needs, and while the MCHS Class of 2020 is anything but typical, it has also shown that its students are resilient.
Marshall County is the home of one of only five drive-in theaters in Kentucky, so it seems appropriate that it would have a drive-in-style graduation ceremony as well.
On Friday and Saturday, the 273 members of the Class of 2020 drove through the school parking lot to a stage and, when announced, walked on stage, got their diploma and posed for photos and videos from family who remained in the car.
Each graduate was assigned a time to come to the high school for the ceremony, which was held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Each graduate was limited to two cars of family members and friends.
This method was chosen to practice safe distancing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The MCHS Class of 2020 consists of 61 summa cum laude graduates, 47 magna cum laude graduates and 37 cum laude graduates, all of which make up more than half of the class. The school does not list a valedictorian or salutatorian.
MCHS Principal Patricia Greer said the class has been through a lot recently, having to take non-traditional instruction days for the last nine weeks of school, and has come through with flying colors.
“They certainly are a strong, resilient group of students,” she said on Friday. “Their ability to shine through adversity will make them better people as they enter the real world.”
