One of the most devastating impacts of COVID-19 for students throughout Kentucky has been the postponement or cancellation of plans for which they have worked tirelessly.
An instance of this was seen Monday during Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 update, and it came from McCracken County.
Last December, McCracken County High School students began auditioning for the musical "Grease," their version of the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
Once the 52-person cast and 15-person crew were announced and the students returned from winter break, they hit the ground running.
"We have been rehearsing after school four to five days every week since we returned to school in January," said MCHS drama director Mary Bowden.
Then came COVID-19, which led to all school districts in the commonwealth closing their doors to help protect the teachers, staff, students and families in their communities.
According to Bowden, the initial reaction of her students was shock and disbelief. Her sentiments were echoed by one of her senior students, Lucas Bohannon.
"We had to be in this together and cope with each other," said Bohannon. "Everyone was lost. … Everyone was going through this for the first time together."
On top of their concerns for the health of their communities, the students began to realize that their performance was now in jeopardy.
"We were all kind of scared that we weren't going to be able to do 'Grease,'" Bohannon added. "But we never lost hope. I think that's important. We always said, 'The show must go on.'"
So with the help of his parents, Bohannon came up with a plan.
His mom, Tammy Bohannon, a special needs instructional assistant at MCHS, said the cast always presents Bowden and the tech crew with gifts on closing night.
Using the karaoke app Smule, the seniors on the cast came together – virtually – and performed the musical's final act, "We Go Together," and sent it as a gift to Bowden.
Lucas Bohannon posted the video on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., right at the time their final performance would have taken place.
There are a total of 17 seniors in the cast, 10 of whom were able to join the video. There are an additional three seniors on the crew. When Bowden saw the video, she was overcome with emotions.
"I cried big, ugly tears. We're talking the kind that you don’t want to cry in public," she said. "I think part of me cried because I miss seeing my students so much.
"I never expected something like that. For them to think of me and what would make me smile during this crazy time of uncertainty, I can only feel blessed."
Lucas Bohannon explained that this gift was so important to the seniors because they're not sure when they'll see Bowden again.
"She is one of the biggest influences on all of our lives," he said. "We didn't know that the last time that we saw her before we started Non-Traditional Instruction days might have been our last."
At the moment, the show is postponed and not canceled. The students and Bowden are staying ready just in case the show goes on.
"I have no plans to cancel," said Bowden. "But if I've learned anything in the past two weeks, it's that a lot of outside forces can influence your plans and you need to roll with the punches."
