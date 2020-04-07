A local McDonald’s organization has donated 17,000 gift cards for free menu items to eight area school districts.
“We know some families are struggling to put food on their tables right now,” McDonald’s owner/operator Mike Love said. “By distributing these gift cards through the school’s food service programs that are already doing so much to provide for our local children, we hope they reach those who need it most and spread some cheer throughout our communities.”
Gift cards were given to school districts in McCracken County, Paducah, Calloway County, Murray, Mayfield, Livingston County, Marshall County and Massac County, Illinois, according to a news release.
The Love Family McDonald’s organization also gave 3,000 bags to Mayfield city school’s food service program and partnered with the city of Paducah to provide free meals to city employees.
The organization owns and operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.