Maggie Aydt of McCracken County High School has been awarded a $750 scholarship as the Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner for Kentucky.
From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the Class of 2021, 100 students have been named state winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.
The McCracken County High School senior is the daughter of Matt and Anne Aydt. She recently signed with the University of Kentucky for Track/Field and Cross Country.
Maggie’s accomplishments include five times earning KHSAA Academic All State First Team Cross Country, five times KHSAA Academic All State First Team Track/Field, three times Region 1 AAA Runner of the Year, three times Region 1 AAA Cross Country and Track/Field Individual Champion, five times Varsity State Team Cross Country, and four times Varsity State Team Track and Field.
In their first year as presenting sponsor, Acceptance Insurance pledged an additional $25,000 scholarship donation to the program. State winners will receive a $750 college scholarship and continue on for the chance to become national finalists or national winners. National finalists receive a $1,250 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $5,250 college scholarship.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.
