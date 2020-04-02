Four more Jackson Purchase residents tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
Of those four, three were McCracken County residents with the fourth being from Marshall. This update brings those counties’ totals to 11 and three respectively.
The Purchase District Health Department confirmed the ages and genders of the new diagnosees in a late afternoon release: a 75-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and a 41-year-old male. All three were in “stable” condition and self-quarantined.
The Marshall County Health Department confirmed that the new case there is a 59-year-old male with no known connection to the other two cases.
“We believe the risk to the general public still remains low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), KDPH (Kentucky Department for Public Health) and the people of McCracken County,” said Kent Koster, Public Health Director of the Purchase District Health Department. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, there are simple preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a new case had been confirmed in Calloway County during his afternoon update as well, which would bring the total there to four.
For further information and updates from the state of Kentucky on COVID-19, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
