A fourth COVID-19 testing site in McCracken County is expected to open Tuesday on the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus, local officials announced.
“We have a new testing site that is coming on board next week,” said Kent Koster, Purchase District Health Department director. “This testing site is in partnership with … Kroger and Team Kentucky because there’s so many people that’s been involved in setting these up across the state.”
The drive-through site will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday at the Carson Hall lower parking lot. Koster said state police and National Guard members will be on hand for traffic control, while testing swabs will be self-administered.
“Beyond that, I’m not sure what the dates are,” he said. “I think it’s to be determined, so we don’t have any dates beyond that.”
It’s part of a partnership with Kroger Health to have COVID-19 testing sites, as announced Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear. Paducah is one of four cities to get a site online next week through the partnership, along with Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville. Testing has been underway in Franklin and Kenton counties.
According to the governor’s office, one key to restarting business activity and getting back to normal activities is through widespread testing for the new coronavirus. Visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing for information or to register for a test.
Kroger Health is in charge of testing at the WKCTC site. Testing is free and the partnership’s overall goal is to do 20,000 tests over the next five weeks, according to the governor’s office. Test results are expected within about 48 hours. Koster believes there are 1,000 tests available.
The WKCTC site will join existing McCracken County sites at Baptist Health Paducah Urgent Care, the flu clinic at Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion and also Heartland Church.
People who are eligible for tests include those with COVID-19 symptoms (such as fever, shortness of breath and cough), health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the virus, along with people with mild symptoms who may also have been exposed.
Kentucky’s total as of Gov. Beshear’s daily briefing was at least 2,522 cases, 134 cases newly confirmed and at least 979 people recovered from it. He announced eight new deaths, raising Kentucky’s toll to 137 virus-related deaths.
The eight deaths included a 93-year-old woman from Graves County, which announced a jump in case totals Friday. The Graves County Health Department reported 13 new confirmed cases for a total of 41. Those cases included the reported death.
The Purchase District Health Department announced two more confirmed cases Friday night in McCracken County for a total of 29 cases with two previously announced deaths. The new cases were identified as a 31-year-old woman and 48-year-old man. They are in stable condition, not hospitalized and self-quarantined.
“Currently, McCracken County does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus who are hospitalized,” a health department news release stated. “McCracken County now has 14 persons who have recovered from COVID-19.”
During a weekly news conference Friday, Koster also addressed government discussions about preparations to reopen the economy, explaining people should expect a “spike” in positive COVID-19 cases as economic activity is phased back in. He urged people to continue social distancing and hand washing measures.
Several local health care, government and emergency management officials participated Friday at the McCracken County Emergency Management Complex for the news conference, including Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management.
Dr. Jenny Franke, Mercy Health-Lourdes chief clinical officer, and Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah chief medical officer, joined the group through teleconferencing and provided updates on COVID-19 efforts and testing. Housman discussed an expected peak or surge for COVID-19.
“We’re still watching that, planning for that daily,” he said.
“Our models slide back and forth a little bit. For a few days last week, we were seeing some indications that we might hit a peak earlier in the month, maybe even in the month of April.
“Now, they’ve started sliding back towards May, but again, that’s simply a peak. There’s certainly an amount of time after a peak where we still have to be very diligent in all the things that we’re doing now — the social distancing ... staying home, limiting contact.”
