Two McCracken County school teachers recent earned national certification.
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards was established in 1987 as the teaching profession’s vehicle for defining and recognizing accomplished teaching. National Board Certification, which is built upon National Board Standards and the National Board’s Five Core Propositions, is the profession’s mark of accomplished teaching. To date, more than 112,000 teachers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia have achieved National Board Certification.
McCracken County Public Schools teachers Meg Wiersema and Misty Stanley have joined their ranks.
Wiersema is a third grade teacher at Heath Elementary School. She is in her 15th year of teaching and received her certification in Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood.
Stanley teaches sixth and seventh grade math at Lone Oak Middle School. She is in her 18th year of teaching and received her certification in Mathematics/Early Adolescence.
“This is a major accomplishment and I am thankful to have such dedicated professionals in our school district who desire to further their tool kits and expertise,” said Steve Carter, superintendent of McCracken County Public Schools.
National Board Certification is a voluntary assessment program that recognizes, encourages and rewards teachers to strive for excellence. While state licensing systems set basic requirements to teach, teachers who earn National Board Certification have successfully demonstrated advanced teaching knowledge, skills and practices as determined by the NBPTS. Certification is achieved through a rigorous, performance-based assessment that typically takes one to three years to complete.
