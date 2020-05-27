The McCracken County Fiscal Court moved closer to locking in a budget for its next fiscal year Tuesday as it held the last scheduled financial planning workshop.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle led the meeting, running through extended summaries of the county’s projected revenues and appropriations for fiscal 2021.
It’s been the court’s aim to establish a fully balanced budget for the year and stop the near-decade-long streak of deficit spending. To do this, Doolittle worked to come up with an accurate revenue projection and create an appropriations budget that came to the same amount — $34,230,036.
“For a series of years the county has spent more money than it has taken in. That’s not necessarily always a bad thing … (but) in the last several years it’s been more of a structural issue with the county taking in less money than it is spending,” Doolittle explained. “That is a situation that we had really hoped 2020 would be the last year we’d do that and then starting in the fiscal year that starts July 1 we would begin the recovery, but with the COVID-19 situation a lot remains to be seen — whether or not that recovery will actually occur or be pushed out another year or two.”
The budget overall has grown by roughly 15% since last year, when appropriations were just short of $30 million and revenue just north of $29 million. This is due to a combination of cost-of-living adjustments, capital projects (like the Milton Road reconstruction project), new taxes and grants, increased spending on 911 services and more “pass-through” funds like transient room tax — which the county collects and distributes but cannot utilize itself.
“The single biggest revenue issue” for the county, Doolittle said, will be the collection of occupational taxes, which are projected to take a 20-25% hit from the pre-pandemic projection of $6.5 million due to deadline extensions.
Because revenue projections are a bit of a moving target with COVID-19, the deputy judge-executive has worked with the county departments to craft what he believes is a conservative budget with many departments remaining overall flat or lower in their spending requests.
The court members also discussed the possible implementation of a 4% increase in total property tax revenue. Multiple members of the court expressed hesitancy toward the matter, questioning whether now is a good time for that.
Before the county approves its budget and sends it to the state, between $500,000 and $700,000 (depending on whether or not the property tax increase is approved) will need to come out of the appropriations side of the budget.
Where these funds will come from is still to be determined, but the court is examining multiple possibilities.
A regular meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place at 5 p.m. today. That meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube account.
