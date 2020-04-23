The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission kept the ball rolling Wednesday in its effort to bring more competitive sports tournaments to west Kentucky.
A unanimous vote from the commission accepted the $561,807 bid from Connor Sports commissioning the construction of four portable hardwood courts to be used for tournament basketball and volleyball play at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center as soon as this fall.
“These are exciting times for us. These are something we’ve been working on since, I feel like, day one so we’re moving forward,” commission chairman Jim Dudley said.
Commission vice-chair Chris Hill has helped steer this particular effort to bring tournament play to the convention center.
“(This) will enable us to start getting into the fall volleyball season for high school and have the ability to host the two tournaments that we’ve been talking about with McCracken County High School as well as some potential middle school volleyball tournaments, as well,” Hill said during the livestreamed meeting. “It checks off all the boxes that we need to on this.
“We’re spending real money for the first time (as a commission) but I think it’s going to be very, very good for our area.”
The bid from Connor was the most appealing of the three received by the commission because of its price — over $100,000 less expensive than the next cheapest — while remaining a quality option. Connor Sports says it has built courts for NCAA tournaments, the Summer Olympic Games, the FIBA World Cup and multiple NBA teams.
“That is a very good start to have some major tournaments in our area,” Hill added. “Yeah, we’re spending some money but the cost justifies itself very, very easily with the direct spending that’s going to be coming into our area as a result of that.”
The estimated delivery date of the court should fall between 80 and 95 days from the date of the order, which the commission hopes to have in place in the coming weeks. Dudley is expected to proceed with contract negotiations between Connor Sports and the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.