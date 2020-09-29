The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it spearheaded a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Kentucky and Illinois over about four days that led the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, numerous firearms, cash, a stolen vehicle and 11 arrests.
Arrested were:
Kevin R. Roberts, 44, of Kurt Drive, Benton — Rear License Plate not Illuminated, Reckless Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, and Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine).
David E. McElya, 41, of Shepherdsville — Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine), Trafficking 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 10 doses Opiates), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Stacy M. Rayburn, 44, of Shepherdsville — Facilitation to Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine), Facilitation to Trafficking 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 10 doses Opiates), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Destyni J. Paschall, 25, of Paducah — Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change.
Audrey K. Dunn, 31, of County Line Road, Melber — Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Vehicle with an Expired Operators License, and Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change.
Jeffery L. Rodgers, 51, of Cairo Road, Paducah — Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, (Four Counts) Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change.
Brandon L. Rodgers, 20, of Cairo Road, Paducah — Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jacob E. Feltner, 20, of Iroquois Drive, Paducah — Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 3rd OR > Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Brent A. Doss, 48, of County Line Road, Melber — Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 3rd OR > Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000.
Patrick Lusco 39 of Bloomfield — Trafficking in Methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance within 1000 feet of school and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Margaret Hamilton of Bloomfield — Trafficking in Methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance within 1000 feet of school and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The Drug Enforcement Administration office in Paducah also assisted throughout the multiple investigations.
