McCracken County High School senior Ava Chuppe earned international recognition for her story writing abilities as winner in author R.L. Stine’s 2020 #MyScariestMonster writing contest.
From 700 submissions and 12 countries, Goosebumps author R. L. Stine and ChildFund International CEO President and CEO Anne Goddard selected only one winning story for each of three age categories, as well as three runners-up. Chuppe’s story, “The Visitor,” placed 1st in the 15-18 age category.
Stine said of her story, “Well told. Very efficient story-telling with good style. It’s a perfect little story.”
“Fantastic description of the store,” Goddard added. “I felt I could really see it. Wonderful dialogue that made the story really come alive in a frightening way.”
You can read Chuppe’s winning story at https://www.childfund.org/Content/StoryDetail/17179870290/ .
— McCracken County Schools
