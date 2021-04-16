By SUN STAFF
McCracken County High School senior Ava Chuppe recently won the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) State Voice of Democracy audio essay competition in Kentucky. Her essay tied for 11th in the nation, McCracken County Schools reported.
She was awarded the $2,500 Troy and Sandy Rothbart Memorial Scholarship.
