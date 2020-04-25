The McCracken County School Board voted Friday to amend the 2019-20 school calendar to have May 6 be the final day of schoolwork for students.
Brian Bowland, director of pupil personnel, said Senate Bill 177, which was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 20, removed the restriction on when instructional hours may be given.
On March 16, McCracken County students began having Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days, allowing students to complete coursework from home.
“A typical school calendar is required to have 170 days and 1,062 hours,” he said. “With Senate Bill 177, the requirement for 1,062 hours remains the same; they did eliminate the requirement to have 170 student days. There was no set number of student days in Senate Bill 177.”
Bowland said that state law calls for a maximum of 420 minutes (seven hours) of instruction each day.
“We did get more guidance from (the Kentucky Department of Education), who has now stated that we can utilize those 420 instructional minutes during NTI days,” he said. “Since March 16, our staff members have been available to our students in guiding instruction virtually for 420 minutes a day every day.”
Bowland told the board that the district would reach the minimum 1,062 instruction hours May 6.
Superintendent Steve Carter later spoke to the board about the prospects of a graduation ceremony this summer.
“There are going to be questions about graduation that we can’t answer right now,” Carter said. “… (Assistant Superintendent) Mr. (Michael) Ceglinski and I spoke about this the other day, and there’s been a lot of adult input on what graduation needs to look like.
“We came to the realization that the one set of adults we haven’t spoken to or gotten feedback from is the young adults that it’s really about.”
Carter said the district office was working with McCracken County High School Principal Matthew Houser to coordinate a meeting with members of the senior class to hear what they want in a graduation ceremony.
“At the very minimum, we will have some semblance of a virtual graduation so the students will have something,” Carter said. “My intent is to have an in-person graduation at some point over the summer if it is allowed.”
Board chairman Chris Taylor noted that 86% of the seniors — about 6 out of 7 — want an in-person graduation, according to a poll taken by MCHS senior Ian Leatherman. He said the other 14% were indifferent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.