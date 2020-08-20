The McCracken County Board of Education voted Tuesday to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually on Monday.
Although McCracken schools will begin virtually, the district’s goal is to implement Plan B on the Return to School Roadmap (A/B schedule with the virtual learning option) beginning on Aug. 31, according to a news release from the school system.
In Plan B, Group A students will go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Group B will go on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays will be at-home remote learning days for all students with teachers working from the school site to provide remote instruction. The school system said it will work to make sure all students in each family will be in the same group.
“In these extraordinary times, we believe it is best to cautiously proceed with this schedule,” Superintendent Steve Carter said. “Please know these decisions are the result of much research and discussion. MCPS will continue to keep our students, staff, and community’s health and safety at the heart of every decision.”
