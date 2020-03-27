A third confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in McCracken County.
Kent Koster, public health director for the Purchase District Health Department, announced the new case via email late Friday night. It’s reported to be a female McCracken County resident, but additional details about the person were not given due to medical privacy laws.
“The individual is in stable condition,” the news release said. “While the risk to the general public is low, we are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed.
“Close contacts will be asked to quarantine and be monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”
Earlier, on Friday afternoon, Koster participated in a news conference at the McCracken County Emergency Management Complex on Coleman Road, where he provided updates on previously reported cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This past Monday, the health district announced the first two confirmed cases in McCracken. They were identified as an 81-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. They are McCracken County residents.
“Both of the McCracken County positive COVID-19 cases are — have been reported to me — still in stable condition and they still remain quarantined,” Koster said, before the third case was announced Friday night. “Our department continues and monitors daily all persons who had contact and are self-quarantined and all of these individuals have been very cooperative.”
Local government and health officials gathered for the third week in a row on Friday to conduct the conference about COVID-19. The conference featured Koster, Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Jeremy Jeffrey, executive director of Mercy Regional EMS and Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management.
In her address, Harless urged residents to follow social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, as she described gatherings recently seen in public places like the foot of Broadway and in city parks.
“Our parks are busy,” she said. “The weather is beautiful, but we are still seeing a lot of clustering happening in groups congregating out there in our parks. Please, if you’re not with someone from your immediate household — separate yourself. Distance yourself.”
The city is taking other steps to make sure people aren’t congregating.
“We’ve been seeing congregations happening on basketball courts and we had to take our hoops down,” Harless said. “We are seeing kids playing on our transient boat dock down by the river. That is not safe, so we will be temporarily closing that transient boat dock in the next few days.
“We are seeing gatherings happening at the foot of Broadway. Again, go to the river. Enjoy the view. Enjoy the weather, but distance yourself. It is so important that we continue to follow the social distancing guidelines.”
Harless gave further details about the city’s endeavors to help the community and businesses, some of which will be addressed at Tuesday’s commission meeting, while Koster also shared that another shipment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, was received this week and distributed. It was a “small” shipment and included N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns and gloves.
“If you need PPE, I would ask that you please email me at kent.koster@ky.gov and I will put you on a list, and we prioritize that list and make the distribution accordingly, based upon state guidelines,” Koster said. “Hopefully, we’ll receive another shipment soon and hopefully it’ll be a much larger shipment.”
The health district is monitoring businesses and residents’ adherence to Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders. It’s responding to complaints and providing education and guidance, Koster said. The district received a couple of complaints from the compliance phone hotline and handled both.
The hotline phone number is 1-833-597-2337.
“If you see a business or you see a number of people congregating for whatever reason, please call that hotline and they will refer that back to the health department and we will respond to that,” he added.
Clymer thanked the community’s first responders for their work and went over changes to business in the courthouse, before talking about the inmate population at McCracken County Jail. He said it stands at 475 compared to a recent jail average of about 590 to the low 600s.
“Our law judges, our court judges are stepping up,” he said. “They are conducting essential court services, hearings through video or otherwise remotely. They’re also reviewing and releasing inmates that are pre-disposition — that’s people that have been charged with offenses, but have not had their case disposed of yet.
“They are reviewing those bonds and releasing people who they feel are not a danger to the community, and so that’s helping greatly.”
Clymer later called the situation a great challenge for the community as it is everywhere else.
“I heard (Sen.) Mitch McConnell say the other day, our state motto is ‘United we stand, divided we fall,’ ” Clymer added. “And he said that we stand united even when we’re 6 feet apart. That’s what we’re doing. We’ve got each other’s back.
“We’re supporting each other. The city and the county are working strong together, along with the state, along with the feds and we’ll get through this.”
