McCracken County High School and Reidland Middle School were each honored as National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation’s 2020 list of SupportMusic Merit Award winners. Those were the only two Kentucky schools on a list of 148 selected.
The NAMM Foundation gives the Merit Award to schools throughout the county to recognize their commitment to music education. The award is based on course offerings, the number of fully certified music educators, student performance groups and awards, and support at the school building and district levels.
A full list of winners can be found at www.nammfound ation.org/articles/bcme-2020-schools.
