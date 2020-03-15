The McCracken County Public Library announced Saturday that it would close Monday through March 29 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.
The Carson Center for the Performing Arts also announced plans to suspend operations for about 30 days.
The decision to close the library was made Saturday morning by the library’s board of trustees, and while it was a unanimous decision, Library Director Susan Baier said the decision was difficult to make.
“It was based on many factors,” she said. “There was the recommendation from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives, the information that we’re getting from Gov. (Andy) Beshear’s office about the best way to prevent the spread, from other libraries throughout the commonwealth. At this point, many libraries throughout the commonwealth have announced their closure. We took into account the school districts and their decisions.
“We’ve been really taking in all of the information possible these last 48 hours to make the best decision we could with the information we have.”
Baier said she hopes the library will reopen in two weeks, but she and other library representatives will be following announcements from public health officials to gauge when it’s safe to resume operations.
Baier said that an average of 900 people use the library each day, which would come to 12,600 people absent over the next two weeks. That number includes several people who have no computer access at their home and even people who have no home.
“It’ll be a huge impact,” she said. “It was a painful decision to make, but we felt like it was the right decision to make right now. We felt like we could best serve our community by doing our part to promote social distancing, and that meant closing the building.
“It was a really hard choice, and it’s painful to my core — it really is — because we are about serving the community and being there in times of need. We just had to realize that right now, the need is for us to be closed.”
Despite the building being closed, library services are still available to patrons. Book drops will still be open for returns, and overdue fines will not accrue while the library is closed.
April is scheduled to be a fine-free month anyway, Baier noted, adding that if people want to return their materials, they can do that while the library is closed without having a fine attached or they can wait until April to return them.
“We have e-books, e-audio books, downloadable movies and music,” she said of resources available through the library’s website, mclib.net. “All that can be accessed with your library card for free at home on your device.
“We will have limited staff in the building who will be able to answer telephone-referenced questions and also be able to offer support if you have trouble accessing our digital content.”
The number to call is 270-442-2510, extension 119, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“People are welcome to contact me directly at sbaier@mclib.net,” Baier said.
For those without a library card, they are still able to get access to materials by applying for a card online.
“It would be a digital services card,” Baier said. “If they apply online, they can fill out the application and within one or two business days, we can email them their credentials, and then they can get started on all the e-resources.”
When the library reopens, those people can get a physical card.
The website to visit to apply for access to the library’s e-resources is mclib.net/join or going to the library website at mclib.net and clicking on the “Get a Card” button.
Several library patrons taking advantage of the open library Saturday expressed their opinions about the library closing.
“In a way, it will (affect me),” Lorin Blakewell said. “I spend about half my time here.”
“For kids who don’t have access to the internet, it would be very hurtful — for them as well as adults who come here to use that,” said Thai Daniels. “That would affect them negatively, but I understand what they are trying to prevent.”
Betty Sulver was at the library with her two children.
“They’re closing schools; it makes sense that they would close the libraries, too,” she said. “It helps to keep the germs down. We come up here once a week.”
In a media release issued Saturday, the Carson Center announced that it has “suspended all normal operations for approximately 30 days.”
Most performances and events during this period have been rescheduled, postponed or canceled.
Updated information and current schedules are available at the official Carson Center website, thecarsoncenter.org. This website will be updated as any changes are made.
“The Carson Center Box Office is in the process of notifying customers with tickets to the performances involved,” according to the release. “At this time, performances and events scheduled after April 12 will take place as planned.”
“We believe that temporary suspension of normal operations is the best decision and precaution to limit the in-person interaction among staff, volunteers, patrons, customers, actors, musicians and crews,” said Mary Katz, Carson Center executive director. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will update the website accordingly.
“We look forward to resuming normal operations that bring people together for entertainment, education, and inspiration through the performing arts.”
For questions related to shows and tickets, contact the Carson Center Box Office at 270-450-4444 or boxoffice@thecarsoncenter.org.
