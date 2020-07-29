State police arrested a McCracken County man Monday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Russell A. Farmer, 24, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, state police said. The investigation was initiated after discovering Farmer was allegedly distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
State police executed a search warrant at a residence in Paducah on Monday. Equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the state police forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Farmer is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense (Class D felony); eight counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense (Class D felony); and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old (Class B felony).
Farmer was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
