A McCracken man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.
Nelson Waldkoetter, 32, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property under $500, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and careless driving.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies said they observed a silver Mercury Grand Marquis on Park Avenue, a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in an earlier theft case.
Waldkoetter was identified as the driver after the deputies stopped the vehicle. He matched the surveillance footage of the theft suspect, deputies reported.
Deputies said the stolen property was found after a search of the vehicle, which also revealed marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Waldkoetter was identified at the scene as a convicted felon, and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.