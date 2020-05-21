The McCracken County Public Library will reopen June 8, the institution announced Wednesday, following a news conference from Gov. Andy Beshear.
“This is very exciting news, and we want to be upfront with our community about what this means — and what it doesn’t mean,” library director Susan Baier wrote in a statement. “The governor said specific guidelines and building capacity limits would be forthcoming. We don’t know exactly what reopening will look like yet.
“We do know that it won’t be ‘business as usual.’ ”
Baier anticipates new rules, procedures and limitations to be imposed at the library for the foreseeable future. Some of these will go away and some could be long-term changes for the facility, which regularly saw as many as 1,000 visitors per day before COVID-19.
“Hundreds of people each day touched the same books, computers, newspapers, study tables and bathroom sinks,” Baier said. “In an environment that is designed for people to browse, linger and share common resources, reopening in the midst of COVID-19 has serious implications.
“We’re eager to welcome you back, and we want to do it safely.”
The library is also preparing to offer a curbside pick-up service for materials and plans to launch it next week.
Details related to the reopening operations and library services will be shared on the library’s social media channels and website, www.mclib.net, in coming days.
