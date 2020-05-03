This would have been a week of celebration for McCracken County Public Library if not for COVID-19, as the institution marked 50 years Tuesday in its 555 Washington St. location.
“Even though it’s 50 years old, the library is as strong or stronger today than ever in terms of being a pillar in the community and providing resources,” library board president Rachel Norton said. “We may be 50 years old, but we are not some rundown building.
“Our building is in beautiful condition, we’re on the cutting edge in terms of the materials and services we offer and we hope to be there in 50 more years.”
The current library, when constructed, had big shelves to fill, Norton said.
“The Carnegie Library that preceded our current building had a very rich legacy, and I would say that our (Washington Street building) had a very hard act to follow,” she told The Sun.
The community had to wait six years after a fire claimed the original Carnegie Library at the corner of Broadway and Sixth Street for 60 years in December 1964. A temporary library was established at 707 Broadway while officials figured out a plan for the future and built the structure the library calls home to this day.
The doors of the new facility — then known as the Paducah Public Library — opened April 28, 1970.
Imogene Hulsey, 96, now of Calvert City, was the first patron to use the library’s services when she checked out a book while doing research for her job at a law firm in downtown Paducah.
“I knew the library was to open and I was doing some research,” Hulsey told The Sun in a phone interview Friday. “I happened to be the first one when the new one opened. I had no idea it would be a part of the history of the library.”
The library played a big role in Hulsey’s life, both for work and personal use.
“It was very convenient and it was a good tool for me to do my job. Now they have a lot of other things that you can use there besides just books,” she said. “They use computers and a lot of electronic things that we didn’t have back then.”
To learn more about the history of the library — which changed its name to McCracken County Public Library in July 2000 — visit www.mclib.net/timeline.
COVID-19 has seen the cancellation of an entire slate of library programming devoted to the building’s 50th anniversary. Both Norton and Susan Baier, the library’s executive director, believe that celebratory events will eventually be held when the library is allowed to reopen to the public.
“Absolutely, we will still have a celebration,” Norton said. “We have been extremely focused on just making sure that we’re being responsive to the community in terms of what they need right now.”
Since closing to the public in March, Baier and her staff have been hard at work — mostly from home — adapting programming to patrons’ digital needs.
The rapid changeover in programming and relatively smooth switch to purely digital services supports a statement that Baier has often said — “The library is much bigger than a building” — and, in her eyes, library staffers are proving that every day.
The programming changes have included everything from streamed 101 Series talks from staff on meditation and experts on finances to interactive online story times for children and a weekly live music and variety show.
“They were able to pivot on a dime and be responsive to this new environment we’re working in,” Baier said of her staff. “This (closure) has brought so many new users to our eBooks and digital resources. They’ve read all the books in their house … and our staff now has the capacity to give people very personalized instructions over the phone.
“The staff has just risen to the occasion in a way that it’s hard to put into words. It’s been so inspirational and just good for me personally.”
Baier isn’t sure what library operations will look like when it reopens, and there isn’t a timeline for that yet.
“There’s just too many unknowns. I think something that we all have to wrap our head around, and that includes myself, the staff and the community, is that the library they come back to will not be the library they left,” she said. “That’s going to be hard for some people to accept, but our way of business is going to change and it may change for the long term.”
At first, Baier believes, it will be a much more “transactional” experience — meaning that people will be able to pick up and return items but that the library would not be fully open to patrons.
Regardless of whatever changes may come, Baier is eager to lead her staff into the library’s next 50 years.
“It’s a big honor and a big responsibility to be the director at this really pivotal time,” the executive director said. “As challenging as this has been, there’s also been a lot of opportunities to serve people in new and creative ways.”
Norton, too, commented on the potential increase in need for library services when things start to return to normal.
“I think there are going to be people with challenges that they didn’t have before,” she said. “We, as the library, are going to try to be very nimble and reactive to whatever the community needs.”
