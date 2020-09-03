The McCracken County Public Library will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting today.
Library director Susan Baier said Wednesday that library management was informed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the building Monday morning and left the building before the library was open to the public, Baier said.
Baier said she sought the guidance of the Purchase District Health Department, and was advised that risk to other staff and patrons was minimal. Still, exercising caution, library management decided to close the building all day today for deep cleaning and disinfecting.
Library book drops will be open as normal for returns during the closure. The library is expected to reopen to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Baier at sbaier@mclib.net or 270-442-2510, ext 135.
