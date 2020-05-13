The McCracken County Fiscal Court discussed appropriations for three departments — county attorney, clerk’s office and roads — during a Tuesday morning budget workshop.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle led the meeting.
“We’re facing an unprecedented year because when we make revenue projections we’re never 100% sure, and it’s something we’re closely monitoring all year long,” he said. “That’s why we say a budget is a plan, and it’s not a license to spend.
“Next fiscal year, that takes on a really special meaning to us because of all the impacts we know are going to happen with COVID-19.”
With that uncertainty in mind, Doolittle has been urging conservatism in the fiscal 2021 budgetary process, pushing for “flat” or slightly lower funding requests to account for the question mark of revenue.
A slight decrease in the county attorney’s office budget was settled on, taking it from just under $700,000 to a projected $672,154. Savings are expected to be gained by eliminating the overtime portion of the budget. The employees in Sam Clymer’s office will be switching to a comp time system.
In the clerk’s office, the budget will be decreased by 2% to $1,128,413. While the overall appropriation is going down, the office is earmarking more money for postage than ever before because of the way COVID-19 has affected its operations.
Though a 1% increase to $215,010 in appropriations is budgeted for the elections department — which is housed in the county clerk’s office but has a separate budget — county clerk Julie Griggs expects to save money due to precautions surrounding COVID-19 preventing the use of all voting precincts during June’s primary election. This will save money on precinct workers.
The road department’s budget will go up, a bit deceptively, by 27% to $4,607,455 but around a half million dollars of that is due to the Milton Road reconstruction project, which will be reimbursed by the state.
The deputy judge-executive hopes to set up quarterly check-ins to make budget alterations when the effects of COVID-19 become clearer throughout the fiscal year.
“The real impact of COVID-19 is not fully known,” Doolittle said. “Until we start collecting those quarterly payroll taxes in July and October, we’re not going to know the true extent of the damage to our budget until then.”
A third budget workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19. This meeting — along with the workshops that have already taken place — can be viewed on the McCracken County Fiscal Court’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.