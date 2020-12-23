The McCracken County Jail has reported 19 more COVID-19 positive inmates since last week.
Jailer David Knight said only male inmates have tested positive in both the main part of the jail and the units.
Knight said last week that two inmates had tested positive for the virus. He said those were the first positive case the jail had among inmates.
Since that report, WPSD Local 6 received more than a dozen calls and emails from people concerned about the health of their family members in jail.
“(Last) Sunday was when we got the first (positive COVID result), and then we’ve averaged four to six a day since then,” Knight said.
He said Tuesday that there were 21 inmates and five deputies who have tested positive.
Knight said he cannot tell how the virus was contracted. He said everyone has been given masks to wear, but he cannot force them to wear it.
He added that those who have tested positive or have been exposed are being quarantined.
“We’ve moved the positive cases into a cell where, with other positive cases and then the cell that they come out of, they’re considered exposed,” Knight said.
“So no one will go into that cell for at least another 14 days until we make sure that it’s clear.”
Knight said they have 2,000 COVID-19 swab tests for inmates, with him buying and the Purchase Area District Health department giving them 1,300.
“I’ve had the first form of the test, which was actually the blood test, had them since probably June, so we’ve had a type of test for quite a while,” Knight said.
“It’s the swab tests that we just got in the past few weeks.”
The jailer said they tested for antibodies before he reported the cases last week.
Family members of inmates told Local 6 that the jail was hiding information about the development of COVID-19 cases. Some said jail staff charged inmates $25 for COVID-19 tests.
“You telling me, that’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Knight said. “I have not received a single phone call or complaint from an inmate about these COVID tests being charged.
“Typically in a non-COVID environment, they do have to pay a $10 sick call fee, or a $20 doctor’s fee depending on if they’ve seen a doctor or a nurse. They should not be charged for this (COVID-19) test.
“We’re not overlooking anyone, we’re not hiding anything, so those who feel like we’re hiding something, we’re not.”
Knight said there have been challenges with the quarantine of inmates because of the jail’s size.
They have classifications of inmates that can’t be roomed together, like sex offenders and murderers. He said they been able to properly quarantine them so far.
Knight said they have more than 450 inmates, so far about 60 have requested COVID-19 tests.
There are 68 deputies in total that work for the jail. Knight said with five out now, there are deputies working overtime to fill those gaps until they return to work.
“We have another four, five out with other illnesses, you know it’s still flu season, and cold season, and all the other stuff that goes on top of it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.