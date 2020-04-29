Certain private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in McCracken and Hickman counties that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
These loans are available following a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, flooding landslides and mudslides from Feb. 3 through Feb. 29.
Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
Disaster loan information and application forms also may be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is June 23. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is Jan. 25, 2021.
