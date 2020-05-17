The Future Problem Solving teams at McCracken County High School and Heath Middle School participated in an online virtual competition against state finalist teams across Kentucky and have advanced to the international finals.
The teams were scheduled to compete at the KAAC Governor’s Cup State Finals in March, but after the announcement of the event’s cancellation, they were notified that a virtual option to qualify for the International finals would still take place. On April 24, the teams collaborated through Google Classroom and Zoom Conferences to complete their team booklet virtually with an online proctor to oversee their activity.
The teams were given two hours to generate challenges and solutions related to a scenario about the state finals topic of global poverty. A full written analysis of the scenario and a final plan of action was developed to present to judges. Their next topic for the international conference will be terraforming, which is the process of altering the ecosystems of the earth, moon or other planets to make it habitable.
The teams will be competing in the Future Problem Solving International Conference through virtual platforms on June 3-9. The virtual conference will include students from around the world with collaborative experiences as well as competitions.
Noah Ellis, a senior at McCracken County High School, will lead his team in Global Issues Problem Solving with Bailey Bowland, Olivia Dodge and Hannah Hatton, who are juniors at MCHS. This team placed sixth in the world at the International Conference in 2019, adding to six years of district, region, and state titles since they began competing together in middle school.
Eden Bridge-Hayes, seventh grader at Heath Middle School, will compete in Scenario Writing after winning first place at the state competition this year. She previously won first at State Finals and runner-up at Internationals Finals in 2019.
Heath Middle School will have two teams competing in Global Issues Problem Solving this year. Lily Grimes, Haydyn Pope, Jillian Roach and Ivy Wenzel, seventh and eighth graders at HMS, will be competing for the Middle Grades Division. Danica Ayala, Lukas Hoffman, Riya Patel and Allison Rickets, sixth graders at HMS, will be competing for the Junior Division.
Melissa Bryan is coach of the MCHS and HMS teams. This will be the ninth year for Bryan’s teams to compete in the Future Problem Solving International competition.
