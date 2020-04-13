Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in McCracken County on Sunday in a release from the Purchase District Health Department.
The new diagnosees are a 58-year-old female, a 24-year-old male and a 58-year-old male. The total of cases for the county is now 24.
“We believe the risk to the general public is slowly increasing as this situation evolves, and we will continue to communicate with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), (Kentucky Department for Public Health), and the people of McCracken County,” said Kent Koster, public health director of the Purchase District Health Department.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing. However, there are simple preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
Other area counties also reported new cases over the weekend:
• The Graves County Health Department confirmed a new case count of 12 on Saturday night.
• The Marshall County Health Department reported its 12th case on Sunday afternoon.
• Calloway County also reported its 12th case around midday Sunday.
For updated information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
