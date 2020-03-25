The McCracken County Fiscal Court will host a special called meeting at 5 p.m. today via videoconference.
The public can watch the meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/861662065 and entering a meeting ID of 861 662 065.
To access the meeting by phone, dial 1-312-626-6799.
The meeting’s agenda includes budget transfers, accounts payable and discussion of the preliminary jail budget, along with old business and approval of the consent agenda.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and a representative from the McCracken County Clerk’s office will be physically present in the courthouse for the meeting.
The public is not allowed to physically attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.