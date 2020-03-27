McCracken fiscal court meets online for first time

In a first for McCracken County, the fiscal court met without meeting up.
The court communed via Zoom, a video conference call application, to practice social distancing guidelines put in place by Gov. Andy Beshear along with the federal government. Many of the court’s members were in the courthouse at the time of the meeting, logging on from offices and conference rooms around the building.
“We maintained our safe distance and we’re following all of the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines related to the virus. This meeting is historic for McCracken County,” said Judge-Executive Craig Clymer at the end of the meeting. “We’re kind of old school but we’re stepping out into the frontier.”
Commissioner Bill Bartleman complimented the work of the judge-executive and the county’s staff for what they’ve done during the coronavirus situation, calling it “uncharted territory.”
Clymer also acknowledged the work of his staff.
“I don’t know if people in this county appreciate and realize the team that we have. We’ve got just a heck of a team,” he said. “I think we’re making giant strides. This virus is a challenge for sure, but we’re going to come out on the other side of this strong.”
In other news, the fiscal court:
• Heard a preliminary budget presentation for the McCracken County Jail. The process was considered a formality before the actual budget can be worked out over the coming months. Though no major projects were a part of the proposal, Clymer hopes a cost of living increase can be given to the deputy jailers.
• Approved paying $67,060.50 for the county’s share of construction costs for the Bob Leeper Bridge, which will connect Paducah’s Greenway Trail system to McCracken’s mountain bike trail, off County Park Road east of the McCracken County Soccer Complex. An additional reimbursement to the city of Paducah for $18,328 was approved for geotechnical and engineering design costs.
• Received and accepted a price quote of $10,250 to replace the fencing around Carson Park. The money will come from the Area Development Funds in the Purchase Area Development District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.