In light of the recent breakout of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — in the United States and the disease’s first identified Kentucky cases in recent days, the McCracken County Fiscal Court ceded the floor to a health care professional during Monday night’s meeting.
“This is a very fast-evolving situation,” Lindsey Cunningham, an epidemiologist with the Purchase District Health Department, told the court. “We can expect this virus to spread very fast because it’s a new, novel virus.
“It has not been detected in humans before. When we do not have immunity from a new strain it’s going to travel very rapidly, but just because it does travel that fast does not determine how severe the illness is.”
At the time of the Monday’s meeting, four cases of the disease (located in Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson counties) have been confirmed in Kentucky with 21 people having been tested. For up-to-date, accurate information about COVID-19 in the state, Cunningham recommended using a state-built website: www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
Believed to have originated in the Wuhan province of China, the illness — which causes symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath up to two weeks after exposure — should be manageable for most people, Cunningham explained.
“For your average healthy person, it’s just going to be a mild illness with mild symptoms — a fever, a dry cough, maybe a runny nose,” she said. “Right now our elderly population, those that have other comorbidities (or chronic illnesses), are those that need to probably monitor and stay home. They don’t need to chance getting ill if it’s going to cause acute respiratory failure.”
Tests are not currently available in McCracken County, though Cunningham hopes that they may be in the coming weeks. The Kentucky State Division for Laboratory Services is the current approving body for testing.
Cunningham advised that people over 60-years-old with chronic medical conditions to avoid “heavily populated events.” This could include things like sports games, churches, festivals or concerts. Health care workers and recent travelers to countries with community spread, which include China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, are also at a high risk for infection.
“The current risk for COVID-19 in Kentucky is still low for its citizens,” the epidemiologist said. “Evidence, to date, indicates that those most at risk for becoming ill with COVID-19 are those that have come in close contact with someone infected.”
In addition to updating the court on the status of the disease in the state, Cunningham also recommended some preventative measures. These included getting a flu shot, frequent hand washing with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and disinfecting frequently touched objects.
In other fiscal court happenings:
• The court passed an amendment to its budget to adjust for increases and decreases in receipts filed, notably a projected $1.2 million decrease in income received for housing state and federal inmates. The county had hoped to receive $4.4 million but is on target for $3.2 million.
• Judge-Executive Craig Clymer reported that the county had been invited to join WAVE (West Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy), an economic development group comprised of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties. The court believes this could prove beneficial to the county at little to no cost and voted unanimously to join the collective.
• An amendment to Teletech’s lease agreement for its project site in Paducah Commerce Park was tabled as discussions between the county and the city are slated to continue.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is scheduled for March 23.
