The McCracken County courthouse will remained closed through Jan. 11, according to Judge-Executive Craig Clymer.
The courthouse was to be closed through Jan. 4, due to the high rate of COVID-19 infection rates in McCracken County. But concern over the effects of holiday gatherings brought about extending the closure.
“Although McCracken County’s infection rates are decreasing, Judge Clymer has determined that, with the likelihood of gatherings over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping the doors closed an additional period of time will benefit all of our McCracken County citizens,” a Monday release from Clymer’s office stated.
The public is encouraged to continue to transact as much business as possible online and through the mail. For more information, phone 270-444-4769.
